Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $362.00.

ROYMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 632 ($7.64) to GBX 360 ($4.35) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Royal Mail Stock Up 2.9 %

ROYMY stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. Royal Mail has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82.

Royal Mail Increases Dividend

About Royal Mail

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.2698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 13.91%. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Get Rating)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

