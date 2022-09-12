RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) & Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Critical Analysis

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) and Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

RumbleON has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symbolic Logic has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RumbleON and Symbolic Logic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $934.73 million 0.40 -$9.73 million ($0.45) -51.49 Symbolic Logic $26.35 million 0.70 $17.44 million $0.06 25.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Symbolic Logic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Symbolic Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

41.4% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Symbolic Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of RumbleON shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RumbleON and Symbolic Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 4 0 3.00 Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A

RumbleON presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.43%. Given RumbleON’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Symbolic Logic.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and Symbolic Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON 1.28% 3.21% 1.27% Symbolic Logic N/A -14.86% -13.23%

Summary

RumbleON beats Symbolic Logic on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RumbleON

(Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc. operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides automotive transportation services between dealerships and auctions. Its platform offers ability to buy, sell, trade, and finance new and pre-owned vehicles online or in store for dealers and consumers. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Symbolic Logic

(Get Rating)

Symbolic Logic, Inc., a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects. The company was formerly known as Evolving Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Symbolic Logic, Inc. in April 2022. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.