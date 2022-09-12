Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 300 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,352,397 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,921,000 after acquiring an additional 13,625 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

General Motors Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $41.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

