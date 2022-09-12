Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 394 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3,283.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.75.

Shares of NOC opened at $491.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $474.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $497.20.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

