Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEY. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

