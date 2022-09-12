Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $156,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1,183.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,408,000 after buying an additional 1,399,946 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after buying an additional 953,582 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.93.

AMT opened at $261.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $298.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

