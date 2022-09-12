Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $68,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $88.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.