Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $84,000 Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 55,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 32,236 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 100,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,245 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Insider Activity

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Janet Swartz acquired 14,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $35.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.11.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

