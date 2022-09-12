Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,291 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in V.F. by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,383,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in V.F. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,311,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

V.F. stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,860 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

