Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE O opened at $66.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.11.

The company also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.