Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $73.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

