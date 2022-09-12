Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 25.68% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

