Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Trims Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 4.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,842,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $74.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average of $78.39. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

