Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 76.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 119,209 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 474,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 312.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 958,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,607,000 after purchasing an additional 726,076 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $39.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

