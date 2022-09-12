Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research note issued on Thursday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.80 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Federal Signal stock opened at $40.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.96. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 40,540 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

