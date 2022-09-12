Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,748.20 ($21.12).

Several research firms have recently commented on STB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David McCreadie purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 984 ($11.89) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.80 ($24,017.40). In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider Rachel Lawrence purchased 1,742 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,142 ($13.80) per share, for a total transaction of £19,893.64 ($24,037.75). Also, insider David McCreadie bought 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 984 ($11.89) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.80 ($24,017.40).

Secure Trust Bank Price Performance

Secure Trust Bank Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:STB opened at GBX 960 ($11.60) on Monday. Secure Trust Bank has a one year low of GBX 920 ($11.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,420 ($17.16). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,070.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,145.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £179.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Secure Trust Bank’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

See Also

