Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Acquired by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after buying an additional 62,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after buying an additional 335,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 35.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 451,274 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,576,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 44,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Stock Performance

WTTR stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 2.23.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $335.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.28 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

