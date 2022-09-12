Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.03.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Siemens Healthineers from €67.00 ($68.37) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Siemens Healthineers from €71.00 ($72.45) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th.
Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $25.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $38.23.
About Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
