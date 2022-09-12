Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Price Performance

SIFY stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Sify Technologies by 25.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Sify Technologies by 33.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.