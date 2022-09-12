SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on SIG Group from CHF 27.50 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

SCBGF opened at $23.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. SIG Group has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

