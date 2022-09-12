Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.29.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $103.77 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $93.06 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

