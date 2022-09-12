Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. UBS Group increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $103.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.06 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

