Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.91.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $23.82 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.58.

Insider Transactions at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,980,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,561.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,980,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,026,325 shares of company stock valued at $24,151,062 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment



Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

