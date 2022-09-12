Skillsoft Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skillsoft in a report released on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skillsoft’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skillsoft’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

SKIL has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.92.

Skillsoft stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $370.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. Skillsoft has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Skillsoft by 979.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skillsoft in the first quarter worth $66,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Skillsoft in the first quarter worth $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Skillsoft in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Skillsoft in the second quarter worth $46,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey R. Tarr bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $133,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,085.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

