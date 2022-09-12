Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.21.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Snowflake Trading Up 4.9 %

SNOW opened at $188.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.97. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.72 and a beta of 1.05. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $673,471,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Snowflake by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after buying an additional 1,919,350 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

