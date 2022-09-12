Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.80.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 1.3 %

SPR opened at $29.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems Dividend Announcement

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after acquiring an additional 44,446 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

