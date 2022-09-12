St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,519.20 ($18.36).

Several analysts recently issued reports on STJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,420 ($17.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,757 ($21.23) to GBX 1,616 ($19.53) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

LON STJ opened at GBX 1,143 ($13.81) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,680.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,164.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,247.77. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 1,044 ($12.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($21.05).

St. James’s Place Cuts Dividend

About St. James’s Place

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 15.59 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is 76.41%.

(Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.