St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,519.20 ($18.36).
Several analysts recently issued reports on STJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,420 ($17.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,757 ($21.23) to GBX 1,616 ($19.53) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
St. James’s Place Stock Performance
LON STJ opened at GBX 1,143 ($13.81) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,680.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,164.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,247.77. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 1,044 ($12.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($21.05).
About St. James’s Place
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
