State Street Corp Acquires 20,340 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,640,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $422.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.72. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $355.37 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $415.70 and a 200 day moving average of $467.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

