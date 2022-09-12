State Street Corp Acquires 702,408 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 702,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of American Water Works worth $1,729,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 107.7% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.2 %

AWK stock opened at $154.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.24. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC dropped their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

