State Street Corp Acquires 7,825 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,093,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,633,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,279,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 39,949 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.19.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Price Performance

In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $246.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.07. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

