State Street Corp Acquires 889,805 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,174,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 889,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $2,188,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $2,729,361,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after buying an additional 1,445,519 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,147,000 after buying an additional 1,408,032 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Equity Residential by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,664,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,653,000 after buying an additional 1,367,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after buying an additional 943,870 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EQR opened at $77.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Equity Residential has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $94.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.38. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.65.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

