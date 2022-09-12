State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 85,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of State Street worth $1,636,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

