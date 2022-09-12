State Street Corp Boosts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,102 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of Nucor worth $2,356,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,804,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after purchasing an additional 897,135 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,501,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $66,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 243.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 578,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after buying an additional 410,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor stock opened at $143.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

