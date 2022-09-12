State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $1,624,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 32.6% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 130.3% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 137.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 14.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of FRC opened at $155.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.41 and a 200 day moving average of $155.50.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.