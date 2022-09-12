State Street Corp Buys 1,493,647 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

State Street Corp grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of ONEOK worth $2,318,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONEOK Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

ONEOK stock opened at $62.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

