State Street Corp Buys 194,143 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Kimberly-Clark worth $2,243,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,955,000 after buying an additional 238,549 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.1 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $126.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.93 and a 200-day moving average of $130.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.