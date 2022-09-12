State Street Corp Buys 2,769,943 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769,943 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Ventas worth $1,806,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 target price on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

VTR stock opened at $49.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.48. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 992.20, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

