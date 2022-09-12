State Street Corp Cuts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,098,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,738,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,129,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,837.55.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,719 shares of company stock worth $10,246,870 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,723.32 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,526.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,461.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

