State Street Corp Has $1.65 Billion Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 547,369 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $1,650,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 124.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $172.70 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $158.85 and a one year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.29 and its 200-day moving average is $186.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.64.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

