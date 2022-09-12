State Street Corp Has $1.81 Billion Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,604,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,812,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in MSCI by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $491.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.59.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

