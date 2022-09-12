State Street Corp Has $1.84 Billion Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

State Street Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $1,843,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 126,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,322,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 506,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,173,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $106.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.74. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

