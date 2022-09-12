State Street Corp Has $1.86 Billion Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,687,030 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 99,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,862,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,662 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 19.4% in the first quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. now owns 170,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 456,878 shares of the software company’s stock worth $97,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3,473.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,138 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 61,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $2,325,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $211.68 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 83.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.