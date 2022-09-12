State Street Corp Has $1.87 Billion Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 612,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $1,874,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 588.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.8 %

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

EXR stock opened at $201.85 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.21 and its 200-day moving average is $189.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

