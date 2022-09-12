State Street Corp Has $1.92 Billion Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 362,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,920,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,345,000 after acquiring an additional 71,052 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $223.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.41.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

