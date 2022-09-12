State Street Corp Has $1.97 Billion Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Edison International worth $1,973,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX stock opened at $69.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.96. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

