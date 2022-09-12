State Street Corp Has $2.02 Billion Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,274,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,018,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 48.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $410.16 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $415.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

