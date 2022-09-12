State Street Corp Has $2.02 Billion Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,545,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,454 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,015,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,437 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,881,000 after purchasing an additional 842,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Sysco by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,573,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,799,000 after buying an additional 728,795 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $83.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average of $83.85.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

