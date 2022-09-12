State Street Corp Has $2.12 Billion Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 980,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of HP worth $2,115,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after buying an additional 573,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $861,205,000 after buying an additional 177,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $486,668,000 after buying an additional 59,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $454,451,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 41.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after buying an additional 2,061,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

HPQ opened at $28.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $34.99. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.