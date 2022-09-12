State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Prudential Financial worth $2,219,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after purchasing an additional 465,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after purchasing an additional 577,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,205,000 after purchasing an additional 136,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $98.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $124.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

