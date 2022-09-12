State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,885,581 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $2,476,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $68.51 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.81.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.53.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

